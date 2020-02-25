Anchorage man charged with attempted murder in arson fire
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police say a 66-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, arson and felony assault in a fire that injured a relative last week. Freddie Fox is in custody at the Anchorage jail. Police and firefighters just after 2 a.m. Feb. 19 responded to a home fire on Eagle Street and saw two people dragging a man from a burning apartment. The victim is expected to survive. Investigators say Fox broke a window, threw a burning object and an accelerant into the apartment and fled. Fox’s public defender did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.