Anchorage man killed after 5 officers open fire in standoff
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say five Anchorage police officers shot at a man holding a gun during a standoff at his home Thursday. The man later died. KTUU-TV reported the Anchorage Police Department says no officers were hurt during the shooting in Eagle River. Police were called to the area before 6 a.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance involving family members and the man, who was not immediately identified. Anchorage Police Chief Justin Doll says the man hung up while speaking to a crisis negotiator and then confronted SWAT officers while armed with a shotgun.