Anchorage plans to boost enforcement of expanded mask order
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Officials in Anchorage plan to boost enforcement of an expanded mask mandate and restrict gathering sizes in a bid to curb coronavirus cases. The changes take effect Monday, with masks to be worn, with a few exceptions, in indoor public settings or communal areas and outdoors when distancing from non-household members is not possible. Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson says she aimed, in part, to close loopholes in the mask order that has been in effect. She says the municipality plans to bolster its enforcement efforts in response to concerns from the business community.