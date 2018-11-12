Anchorage police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 71-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of a woman pedestrian in east Anchorage.

Anchorage police say Ruti Malietufa was held Sunday on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident with failure to render aid, a felony.

He remained jailed Monday at Anchorage Correctional Center. Online court documents do not list charging documents or his attorney.

Police at 5:30 p.m. Saturday took a call of a woman dead on Third Avenue just east of the Anchorage jail. The woman’s name has not been released.

Investigators determined the suspect vehicle was a yellow sport utility vehicle with a business logo on the front door, a black roof rack and an inoperative right headlight. They also had a partial license plate description.

