Anchorage police identify pedestrian struck, killed by truck

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police have released the name of a 25-year-old woman killed last week when she was struck by a truck.

Police on Thursday identified Shannon Henning as the woman killed March 22.

Police say the 29-year-old driver was been charged with operating under the influence of alcohol. Online court records say charging documents are pending and do not list her attorney. The suspect posted bail and is not in custody.

Police say the suspected impaired driver was westbound on Third Avenue near Karluk Street when a Henning emerged from a group of people on the side of the road and stepped in front of the truck. Henning died at the scene.

Police announced a day later that the driver’s blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit.