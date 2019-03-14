Anchorage police investigate child’s stabbing at overlook

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police say a girl found dead in a car at a scenic overlook in the city was stabbed multiple times in the chest.

Police say a woman in the car suffered self-inflicted stab wounds. They are not looking for additional suspects.

The names of the woman and the child, their ages and their relationship were not been immediately released.

Airport police shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday called in city officers after finding the child and woman in the parking lot of Point Woronzof (WORH-on-zawf) in west Anchorage. The parking lot looks out over Turnagain Arm.

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. She was transported to a hospital.

Police closed the parking lot for about three hours while investigating the homicide.