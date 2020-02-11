Anchorage police officer charged with assault and burglary
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Authorities say Alaska State Troopers arrested an Anchorage Police Department officer when they were called to investigate a disturbance at a Wasilla home. The Anchorage Daily News reports Officer Jordan Serafin faces charges of first-degree burglary and criminal trespass and fourth-degree assault. Authorities say the 23 year old forced his way into a family member’s home around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and assaulted a person who is not a family member. Authorities say the victim suffered minor injuries. The Anchorage police say Serafin has been placed on administrative leave without pay as the department conducts an internal investigation.