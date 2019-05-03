Anchorage police open homicide investigation in man’s death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police have opened a homicide investigation in the death of a man found on the city’s east side.

Police shortly after 1 a.m. Friday took a call of an unconscious man at Debarr Road and Patterson Street.

Officers found the man lying face down near a bus stop. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s name has not been released.

Police say the man had suffered body trauma. They’re asking witnesses with information to contact them.

Police detained one person for questioning and temporarily closed Debarr Road while a crime team investigated.