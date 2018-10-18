Anchorage police release name of pedestrian struck, killed

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A pedestrian struck and killed on a busy Anchorage street was a man from an interior Alaska village.

Anchorage police say 58-year-old Steven Whitley of Holy Cross died Tuesday night.

Whitley shortly after 8 p.m. was walking on C Street between Tudor and International Airport roads.

Police say he was not in a crosswalk as he stepped into oncoming traffic. A sport utility vehicle headed north struck Whitely.

The driver attempted life-saving measures. Medics declared Whitely dead at the scene.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Debris slide closes road into Denali National Park Alaska salmon stakeholders divided on ballot initiative Unsealed report alleges police mishandled drug investigation Rivals downplay talk of deal in Alaska race Alaska murder, kidnapping suspect arrested in Michigan Ex juvenile official charged with possessing child porn
Comments