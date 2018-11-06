Anchorage police release name of woman who died in shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police have released the name of a 23-year-old woman who died of gunshot wounds on the city’s northeast side.

Jenna DelKittie died Saturday.

Police shortly after 2:30 a.m. Oct. 28 drove to a street in the Mountain View neighborhood in response to calls reporting gunfire.

They found DelKittie and a second woman outside a home with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

Investigators say an unidentified suspect fired shots in their direction from a dark-color sedan and fled.

The second woman, who has not been identified, suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

