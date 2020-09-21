Anchorage projects $17M budget shortfall due to coronavirus
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage has projected a $17 million revenue shortfall for 2020 because of the economic impact of the coronavirus. The Anchorage Daily News reports that the loss represents 3% of the general government operating budget for Anchorage. Lost tax revenue accounts for $14.4 million of the shortfall. Anchorage Chief Financial Officer Alex Slivka says the city plans to reroute federal coronavirus recovery funds to fill most of the gap. An ordinance proposed by Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s administration would repeal part of the federal recovery funding package that was approved by the Anchorage Assembly.