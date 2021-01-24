Anchorage residents to see reduced electricity rates
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Residents in Alaska have received lower electricity bills this month after two utilities consolidated last year. KTUU-TV reported that Chugach Electric Association Inc. consolidated with Municipal Light & Power promising that there would be reduced rates associated with the move. A company spokesperson Julie Hasquet said Chugach Electric has two rate districts. The north district will see a rate reduction of 9.6% in their January bills and the south district will see a rate reduction of 2.7%. Hasquet said the north district received a bigger discount since there was $36 million in equity that was returned to the members because that was their investment over three years.