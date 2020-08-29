Anchorage restaurants, bars to resume indoor dining
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Restaurants and bars in Anchorage will reopen Monday for dine-in service with multiple restrictions after city officials announced an updated emergency order in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz made the announcement Friday, replacing an order considered to be a four-week reset for the city. It closed food establishments to indoor service and drew stark criticism from the industry. That order was set to expire Sunday. The updated regulation means businesses will be allowed to resume dine-in service at no more than 50% of each building’s capacity. Patrons will also be required to practice social distancing and are limited to table service only.