Anchorage schools could lose millions due to enrollment drop
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Anchorage School District’s finances could be significantly affected by decreased enrollment after many families enrolled their children in home schooling programs instead of neighborhood schools. The Anchorage Daily News reports that district Chief Financial Officer Jim Anderson says enrollment is down by thousands after officials decided to begin classes online due to the coronavirus pandemic. About $10 million will move from neighborhood schools to the district’s home school programs. There could be a shortfall of about $14 million in state and local revenue. And there is also a potential $2 million shortfall in transportation revenue from the state to the district without school buses running.