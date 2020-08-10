Anchorage seeks court contempt hearing against defiant diner
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Municipality of Anchorage has requested a contempt of court hearing after a restaurant defied a judge’s ruling to halt indoor dining service in compliance with a city anti-coronavirus order. The Anchorage Daily News reports that the motion filed Saturday requests contempt sanctions against Kriner’s Diner and its owners. City attorneys say they do not seek to jail the defendants, but want to ensure the restaurant stops indoor dining service to protect residents. The motion also accuses attorney Blake Quackenbush of encouraging and participating in the restaurant’s violation. It argues he should be sanctioned.