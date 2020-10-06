3 Anchorage theaters to shut as chain closes down nationwide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The temporary closure of a nationwide movie theater chain is expected to result in the indefinite closure of three theaters in Anchorage. The Anchorage Daily News reported a trio of Regal Cinemas theaters in the city are scheduled to close Thursday. Regal, part of the Cineworld Group, said in a statement it will suspend all operations in the U.S. and the United Kingdom beginning Thursday. Regal is the second-largest cinema chain in the U.S. and initially closed its locations throughout the country in March in accordance with health mandates to curb the spread of COVID-19.