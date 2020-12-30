Anchorage to allow indoor service again at restaurants, bars – with limited capacity
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage is relaxing coronavirus restrictions to allow indoor service again at restaurants, bars and theaters. The city had ordered such businesses to stop serving people indoors this month because of a spike in virus cases in November. Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson said Tuesday that those businesses can now reopen with limitations. The Anchorage Daily News reported that her new order also contains modified regulations for the hospitality industry and relaxes capacity restrictions at retail stores and gyms. It takes effect Friday. Bars, restaurants and breweries can reopen at 25% of their capacity but have to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m.