Anchorage urges masks, staying home as virus infections rise
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Officials in Anchorage are imploring people to avoid gatherings and follow orders to wear masks in public as coronavirus cases rise. Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson says she has been meeting with business leaders, health officials and others to make decisions that protect health and also impose minimal restrictions on businesses so they can stay open. She says no one wants another stay-at-home order. Statewide, health officials say virus transmission has accelerated over the last month. They say most Alaskans known to have COVID-19 are getting it from family members or someone they work or socialize with.