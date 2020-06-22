Anchorage wants to buy 4 properties to relieve homelessness
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage municipal officials have proposed buying four properties to help alleviate problems resulting from homelessness in the state’s largest city. Officials say they are considering spending up to $22.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds for property that would be converted to shelters and service sites. The properties under consideration include the Bean’s Cafe food service and shelter and a former Alaska Club building for use as engagement centers for homeless residents. The city is also considering buying a Best Western/Golden Lion Inn for a treatment facility and an Americas Best Value Inn & Suites for housing and for resource distribution.