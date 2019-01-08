Anchorage’s inspection backlog numbers 1,200 properties

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Officials say about 1,200 properties in the Anchorage area are waiting for damage inspections more than a month after the magnitude 7.0 earthquake shook south-central Alaska.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the deadline to apply for a state individual assistance grant is Jan. 29, but city officials say a building inspection is not a prerequisite to apply for state or federal disaster aid.

Jeremy Zidek, a spokesman for the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, says people should not wait to start an application for aid even if officials haven’t determined the extent of damage.

Grants could provide up to $17,450 to cover damage that affects a person’s ability to live in the home.

The city building department says working through the inspection backlog could take several months.

