Another Pro Leaves “Dancing With the Stars”

Dancing With the Stars pro Mark Ballas just won the mirrorball trophy on season 31 with social media star Charli D’Amelio (his third win), and just announced that will be his last. He made the announcement that he’s hanging up his competitive dancing shoes during the final stop on the DWTS tour in Las Vegas.

He started with the show in 2007 in season 5 where he danced with The Cheetah Girls star Sabrina Bryan. Ballas first won the mirrorball trophy in season 6 with partner Kristi Yamaguchi, the second in season 8 with Shawn Johnson and then season 31 with D’Amelio.

Other longtime cast members including pro Cheryl Burke left the show after 26 seasons and judge Len Goodman left to spend more time with family in the U.K.

