The World’s Ugliest Dog Contest is now accepting applications if you have a pooch with a face only a mother could love LOL! They are looking for dogs with “too little hair, too many wrinkles, an unusual nose or a funny waddle” to compete in this year’s competition. It’s all in good fun and to encourage dog adoption. Top prize is $1,500 with $200 for second adn $150 for third.

CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT MORE AND APPLY