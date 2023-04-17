Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Back Together?

Fans are speculating that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello may be back together!

A video began circulating showing the pair kissing at Coachella on Friday night. The clip shows the duo with their arms wrapped around each other, and then sharing a kiss.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted kissing at #COACHELLA2023 after previous breakup. pic.twitter.com/GdNZPCmw4N — Complex (@Complex) April 17, 2023

In a separate video, Mendes can also be seen standing with a drink in hand, chatting it up with Cabello. Even more video HERE. This marks the first time the two have been spotted together since announcing their split in November of 2021. “They weren’t holding hands, but stayed together all night,” an eyewitness claims. “They were [seated at] a VIP table, trying to stay out of sight.” But what makes the videos even more complicated is the fact that the woman Mendes is allegedly dating — his 51-year-old chiropractor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda — was supposedly standing nearby.

Following years of friendship and several musical duets, Mendes and Cabello started dating in July 2019. After two years together and quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, they called it quits in November 2021.

Camila seems to be confirming things in this video on TikTok.