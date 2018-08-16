Aretha Franklin Passes

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Aretha Franklin performs onstage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Aretha Franklin, the legendary “Queen of Soul” who blessed us with classics like “Think,” ”I Say a Little Prayer” and the song we all know and sing, “Respect.” Franklin passes away at age 76 from advance pancreatic cancer.

The family said in a statement “In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family.”

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn said “Franklin’s official cause of death was due to advanced pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin’s oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute”.

Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit.