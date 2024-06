Source: YouTube

In a rare public outing, Ariana Grande and her “Wicked” co-star boyfriend, Ethan Slater, took in some Stanley Cup Finals action. The matchup was June 8th between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. Their romance started in 2023 on the set of “Wicked” when both were going through divorces.

From their gear they were wearing, looks like they were #TeamPanthers and they won 3-0.