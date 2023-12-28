Ariana Grande Confirms New Music in 2024

Ariana Grande has announced that she will be releasing a new album in 2024! Ariana confirmed the news with a series of social media posts, including photos and videos from the studio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Grande also sent a care package to her fans, featuring a photo of her red-tinted lips and a handwritten note that said “See you next year.”

In addition to her music career, Grande has been busy with her role in the upcoming film adaptation of “Wicked” and recently signed with a new management firm.