Army Corps of Engineers approves $618M plan for Port of Nome
In this Feb. 15, 2019, photo, the sun rises in the horizon at the start of the day in Nome, Alaska. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has approved a $618 million plan to expand the Port of Nome. The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported congressional approval is now the final hurdle for a long-sought plan for a deep-water port in Western Alaska. The Port of Nome Modification Feasibility Study is the latest in a series of proposals over the past decade to upgrade maritime facilities along Alaska’s western coast. The plan calls for doubling the length of the port’s existing west causeway with a breakwater to protect the harbor entrance and adding three new docks to handle larger vessels.