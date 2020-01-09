Army Corps releases $611M expansion plan for Port of Nome
In this Feb. 15, 2019, photo, the sun rises in the horizon at the start of the day in Nome, Alaska. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Army Corps of Engineers has announced a $611 million expansion plan for the Port of Nome that will allow visits from larger ships. Alaska Journal of Commerce reports the plan will allow the port to accommodate larger tankers and cruise ships. Officials say the primary benefit to residents of Nome and outlying communities would be potentially lower-cost goods brought by the larger vessels. Officials say the plan builds on a $210 million proposal from 2015 to expand Nome’s protected water area and dredge for larger ships.