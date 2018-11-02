Army investigates soldier shooting death in Alaska barracks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Army officials in Alaska say a 21-year-old soldier died of a gunshot in his barracks.

Spc. Mason Guckavan died Oct. 26 at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks.

The death was announced Thursday.

The Army’s Criminal Investigation Command is investigating.

The Army says investigators have not determined whether the shot fired was intentional or accidental.

Guckavan was an infantryman with the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.

He joined the Army in August 2016 from Middletown, Pennsylvania. He completed basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia.