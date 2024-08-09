Artistic Swimming Is Fascinating The Internet

Source: YouTube

Team USA’s amazing artistic swimming routine has taken the Internet by storm! They have worked on perfecting the routine for three years, and stunned audience with the Moonwalking upside down! It earned them the silver medal, the first for the US in 20 years!

Team USA is back on the #ArtisticSwimming podium at #Paris2024 for the first time since 1996 with an amazing acrobatic routine Check out their performance from the World Championships pic.twitter.com/jgzZ2CmXl4 — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) August 8, 2024

Many note the flawless hair and waterproof makeup too! There is MUCH that goes into that too!

