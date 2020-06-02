At least 5,600 arrested since protests began
At least 5,600 people have been arrested in cities around the country since demonstrations broke out protesting the death of George Floyd, according to a tally compiled by AP journalists from police department press releases, police agency Twitter activity and media reports.
The protests began after the May 25 death of Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer who is now charged with murder, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air.
The arrests come as protests in some cities become more violent and as police and governors are urged by President Donald Trump to take a stronger hand in quelling the demonstrations.
In Minneapolis, where Floyd died, some 155 arrests have taken place. Some of the biggest cities in the U.S. have made a significant number of arrests, including nearly 800 in New York City and more than 900 in Los Angeles.