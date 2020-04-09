Attorney general: Alaska borough can’t seize airline assets
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2019, file photo, Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson, left, addresses reporters as Gov. Mike Dunleavy, right, looks on in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska borough leader has signed an order to assume control of the local facilities of an airline that filed for bankruptcy protection because of the economic damage of the coronavirus. But the state’s attorney general said the North Slope Borough does not have the authority to commandeer property. North Slope Borough Mayor Harry Brower signed an emergency order Sunday calling for the borough to take possession of assets controlled by RavnAir Group within the borough’s boundaries. RavnAir Group announced it would halt operations, temporarily lay off all remaining staff and file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as a result of the virus.