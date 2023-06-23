Baby Left In Florida’s First Safe Haven Baby Box Finds A Home

The first newborn discovered inside Florida’s initial Safe Haven Baby Box has found a permanent home with someone very special.

Little Zoey’s rescuer and his wife had been trying for years to start a family, so when they found her…it was life changing. They rushed her to the hospital to check her out…and two days later, they went home with her and started the adoption process.

There was a press conference about it because they wanted to somehow let the the birth mom know that she is safe, happy, and very loved.” Zoey officially became their daughter in April!