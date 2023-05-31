Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Bakery Owner Laughs At Polite Cupcake Thief

May 31, 2023 6:21AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

If you can manage to make it through the day without stealing a bunch of cupcakes and cleaning up after yourself, like a true gentleman… you’re doing OK!

A Canadian bakery owner finds herself laughing after watching the security camera footage of a thief breaking into her business.  Here is the owner of Something Sweet, Emma Irvine, laughing as she gives a play-by-play of the ridiculous break-in. No arrests have been made. 

