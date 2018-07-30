Bears ‘pawed’ humans at park for first time in 20 years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska officials say two incidents happened recently where bears actually reached out and touched humans, something that hasn’t happened for two decades.

KTUU-TV reports Katmai National Park & Preserve said last week that a bear pawed a visitor’s pant leg after approaching the visitor in a curious manner at Brooks Camp. A second bear that was being chased by another bear pawed an employee of Katmailand’s Brooks Lodge.

The National Park Service release says neither case led to injury to the humans involved.

Officials say both cases involved young bears known as subadults, a high number of which are now concentrated around Brooks Camp. The National Park Service says the last time the numbers were this high was in the mid-2000s.

