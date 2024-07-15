Behind The Scenes On “Stranger Things 5”

Source: YouTube

Netflix rolled out a teaser to keep you excited about the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things”. They are halfway through filming as Millie Bobby Brown (“Eleven”) shares she was 10-years-old when they started season one (she’s now 20!)

Sadie Sink (“Max”) says “we’re just savoring every moment.” “It’s just so exciting, I think this is going to be the best season yet,” adds Noah Schnapp (Will Byers). As for what to expect? Maya Hawke recently told Podcrushed that the eight episodes in the final season of the sci-fi hit will feel like “eight movies,” and noted the episodes are “very long.”

Season 5 is expected to air sometime next year.

