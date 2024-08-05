Ben Affleck Moves Closer To Jennifer Garner As JLo Celebrates Her 55th Birthday

Source: YouTube

Ben Affleck bought a house closer to ex-wife Jennifer Garner to make co-parenting their three kids easier. Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are trying to sell the $68 million mansion they have shared for about a year amid rumors of a split. No official announcement has been made by the couple yet, but insiders say it’s been a rough time for both.

Lopez turned 55 with another big celebration and is look at this as a fresh start. She threw a lavish Bridgerton-themed bash in the Hamptons, and her husband was not there.