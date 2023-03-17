Ben Affleck Opens Up About ‘Batman’, His Ex-Wife, And Those Grammy Memes

Yes, Ben Affleck had a good time at his wife’s “work event” aka the Grammys, despite all the memes of him looking miserable. Host Trevor Noah caught them both off guard for a skit when they looked like they had a spat. “I saw [Noah approach] and I was like, ‘Oh, God,’” he told the Hollywood Reporter in a new feature. “They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling.”

His wife, Jennifer Lopez, is all over Instagram but not Ben: “I view these things as land mines, where if you say one wrong thing, your career might be over.”

He also covered a misconstrued interview that many news outlet interpreted as him blaming his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for his alcoholism. “The idea that I was blaming my wife for my drinking. To be clear, my behavior is my responsibility entirely…I don’t blame my ex-wife for my alcoholism.”

Affleck does put the Batsuit on again for a brief appearance in the upcoming Flash movie, and he says it’s the best thing he’s done with the role: “I nailed it in The Flash. For the five minutes I’m there, it’s really great.” But don’t expect him to do any more DC movies thanks to his “monstrous” experience during Justice League: “I would not direct something for the [James] Gunn DC. Absolutely not.”

BTW…Affleck will produce a movie starring his wife called Unstoppable. It’s the true story of Anthony Robles, a three-time All-American athlete born with one leg who won a national championship.

