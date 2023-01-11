Ben Affleck Working The Drive-Thru?

Ben Affleck surprised customers yesterday by manning a drive-thru at a Dunkin’ in Medford, Massachusetts, just northwest of Boston. And yep…he was wearing an employee’s uniform (a black t-shirt that reads, “America runs on Dunkin’” and visor).

But no, it’s not a permanent career change…he was shooting a commercial. Wife Jennifer Lopez was there, too.

A customer named Lisa Mackay told NBC10 Boston that she signed a form for footage of her to be used, and was told it was a commercial (maybe a Super Bowl ad?).

The Afflecks are well-documented fans of Dunkin Ben has been the source of many memes with his iced coffee. He joked about feeling like an ambassador for the company in an interview with Collider in 2019. “I have Dunkin’ Donuts every day,” he said. “I have it every day, and people are always like, ‘Where is that? Is that near here?’ So, I feel like I’m spreading the word.”

And his brother, Casey, did a hilarious skit for SNL years ago: