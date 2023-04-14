Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Best Big Brother EVER: Watch The Sweet Way He Greets His Sister Every Morning

April 14, 2023 5:49AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

This video of a 5 and 3-year-old greeting each other in the morning will restore your faith in humanity and cry ugly happy tears. 

Kazeem is off to an amazing start as the best big brother in the history of the world, because of how he greets his 3-year-old sister Grace each morning. He tells her she’s beautiful.

PRECIOUS. Let’s hope he never stops this adorable morning routine.

KFQD News