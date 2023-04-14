Best Big Brother EVER: Watch The Sweet Way He Greets His Sister Every Morning
Source: YouTube
This video of a 5 and 3-year-old greeting each other in the morning will restore your faith in humanity and cry ugly happy tears.
Kazeem is off to an amazing start as the best big brother in the history of the world, because of how he greets his 3-year-old sister Grace each morning. He tells her she’s beautiful.
PRECIOUS. Let’s hope he never stops this adorable morning routine.