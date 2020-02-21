Biden picks up Hispanic group’s backing before Nevada caucus
LAS VEGAS (AP) – A prominent progressive Hispanic group is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of Saturday’s Democratic presidential caucus in Nevada. The Latino Victory Fund timed its announcement Thursday to impact both Nevada and many of the Hispanic-heavy states voting on “Super Tuesday” next month. Biden is hoping for a rebound in Nevada after disappointing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire. Biden’s backers say he’d work on immigration reform and protecting so-called “Dreamers” – people brought to the United States illegally as children.