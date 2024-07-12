Biggest Bombshells In Alec Baldwin’s “Rust” Trial So Far

Source: YouTube

Testimony began in Alec Baldwin’s felony involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal on set shooting of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In opening statements, Baldwin was accused of being “reckless” and not performing safety checks with an inexperienced armorer (Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was convicted in her own trial.) He has contended he never pulled the trigger. Baldwin’s lawyer said his client was just doing his job and isn’t responsible for her death.

Police bodycam footage was shown that displayed Hutchins final moments, and an officer took the stand testifying that Baldwin ignored his request to not speak to anyone else on set about the incident. The jury heard the 9-1-1 call, and Baldwin abruptly walked out when accused of lying.

He faces 18 months in prison if convicted.