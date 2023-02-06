Biggest Moments From The Grammys

The 65th Grammy Awards were handed out last night, and though many of them happened before the live TV ceremony, there were plenty of big moments throughout the night. By winning Best Electronic/Dance Album midway through the ceremony, Beyonce brought her career total to 32, which gives her the most Grammys of all time. Kim Petras and Sam Smith won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her and Sam Smith’s hit, “Unholy.” Viola Davis became the 18th EGOT winner with her Grammy for Best Audiobook Recording. Kendrick Lamar earned a trio of awards with Best Rap Album, Song, and Performance. Bonnie Raitt pulled out a surprise win in a category of much younger artists when she took home Song Of The Year for ‘Just Like That.’

Record Of The Year went to Lizzo for ‘About Damn Time,’ while Samara Joy was named Best New Artist.

The night’s top honor, Album Of The Year, went to Harry Styles’ blockbuster, Harry’s House.

One of the best highlights was the salute to the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop!