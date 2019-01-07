Bill would bar Alaska gender confirmation surgery coverage

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The state of Alaska would be barred from paying for gender confirmation surgery or related drug therapy for state workers and others under a bill introduced ahead of the legislative session.

Republican Rep. George Rauscher’s proposal was among more than 40 bills and proposed constitutional amendments released Monday. The session starts Jan. 15.

Among other proposals: legislation from Democratic Sen. Bill Wielechowski to pay residents the amount they missed out on when Alaska Permanent Fund dividends were capped the last three years.

The state was sued for discrimination last year by a transgender legislative librarian who says she was denied coverage for medically necessary surgical treatments. The case is still pending.

One of her attorneys, Peter Renn, calls Rauscher’s bill dangerous.

Rauscher could not immediately be reached for comment.