Billy Joel Will End His Record-Breaking Residency At Madison Square Garden Next Year

Fun fact: did you know Billy Joel has been doing a residency at Madison Square Garden in NYC for 10 years?? Yep…and it’s coming to an end next year.

Joel announced his final show there will be played July of 2024, after 10 years and some 150 concerts. The first of the final 10 concerts will be October 20, 2023. He has sold a TON of tickets in that time… 1.6 million tickets.

Joel’s history with MSG with his first show in the arena December 14, 1978, as his fifth solo album, The Stranger, cemented his place as a superstar. He set a venue record in 2006 for “most consecutive performances by any artist” with 12 shows in a row.