“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Opens With $180 Million

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opened to a huge $180 million at the domestic box office for the biggest November debut of all time and the second-biggest launch of 2022 (so far) behind fellow Marvel Studios’ blockbuster Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness ($187.4 million). And it easily won the superhero war between Marvel and DC comics with Black Adam, now in its fourth weekend. Overseas, the Marvel sequel debuted to $150 million for a global start of $330 million (that’s as much as Black Adam earned in its first 3 weeks). Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam took in another $8.6 million for a domestic total of $151.1 million.

If you want to dive in for Marvel Easter Eggs and more backstory explaination, here you go!