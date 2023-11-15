Blake Lively Posts Some “Thirst Content” Of Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is in the gym getting pumped up to play Deadpool again, and his wife Blake Lively captured some “thirst content of my fine-ass husband”! On her Instagram stories, she even zoomed in to her reflection in the mirror taking picture calling herself an “Instagram boyfriend”. LOL

This is the content we’re all here for!