BLM approves oil field in National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska

This Feb. 9, 2016, photo shows an ice covered ConocoPhillips sign at the Colville-Delta 5, or as it's more commonly known, CD5, drilling site on Alaska's North Slope. AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The federal Bureau of Land Management has signed off on another oil field within the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.

The BLM announced Monday that it had issued a joint record of decision with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approving Greater Mooses Tooth 2.

ConocoPhillips Alaska, Inc. expects to start construction at the site this winter. The company says the site should be in production for 30 years, from 2020-2050.

ConocoPhillips in 2015 applied to build a 14-acre (5.7-hectare) pad and up to 48 wells. The company estimates the site will produce 40,000 barrels of oil per day.

An 8.6-mile (13.8-kilometer) pipeline will move crude oil to Greater Mooses Tooth 1, which began production Oct. 5.

BLM says 199 leases cover 2,163 square miles (5602 sq. kilometers) of the NPR-A.