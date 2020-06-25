Board recommends man convicted of killing be exonerated
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Board of Parole has determined that a man who was freed last year after spending 12 years in prison for a killing he says he didn’t commit should be exonerated of the crime. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the board voted unanimously Wednesday to make that recommendation to Gov. Bill Lee in the case of Adam Braseel, who was charged in the 2006 death of Malcolm Burrows. The vote came after Braseel’s legal team argued his innocence in the killing during video conference hearing that lasted almost seven hours. A judge, a sheriff and a county mayor all spoke on Braseel’s behalf.