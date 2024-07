Source: YouTube

Actor Bob Newhart, known to younger fans as Buddy the Elf’s dad in “Elf”, has passed away at the age of 94. He also had a standout role as Professor Proton in “The Big Bang Theory” and slew of other guest starring roles on TV through the years. But he was best known as star of “The Bob Newhart Show” in the 1970s and 1980s.

Newhart’s publicist says he recently had a series of short illnesses.

